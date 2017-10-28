PR: Bankera Announces ICO Details for its Blockchain-Era Banking Service

This is a paid press release, which contains forward looking statements, and should be treated as advertising or promotional material. Bitcoin.com does not endorse nor support this product/service. Bitcoin.com is not responsible for or liable for any content, accuracy or quality within the press release.

After raising 25 million Euros during one of the biggest pre-ICO sales to date, Bankera, a blockchain based banking service, has announced it is going to hold its ICO sale on November 27.

Bankera is an operational fork of SpectroCoin, a cryptocurrency solution service. Even though SpectroCoin did not intend to become a bank, to stay competitive in the market, it has developed a core infrastructure comparable to traditional banks and plans to leverage the existing technology to build Bankera. The company will go beyond crypto and fiat payment processing and will offer loans, low-cost investment products, such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs), crypto funds, and more, while taking advantage of blockchain technology to help reduce the number of counterparties, thus lowering the cost of banking for the end consumer.

To raise capital for the project Bankera has organized several fundraising rounds offering Banker (BNK) tokens for investor acquisition. A month ago, it concluded a successful pre-ICO by selling 2.5 billion tokens in just three weeks. The pre-ICO has helped the company determine the ICO token price which will start at 0.017 EUR per BNK. During the ICO 30% of the tokens will be available for sale to the public on the SpectroCoin platform. Investors will be able to purchase BNK tokens using any of more than 20 payment methods. This includes utilizing a variety of cryptocurrencies, such as, ETH, BTC, NEM, DASH; fiat currencies like EUR, GBP and USD; and many other options.

Backed by advisors such as Lon Wong, president of the NEM.io foundation and Antanas Guoga, member of the European Parliament, Bankera differs from other ICOs as it already has an MVP in the form of SpectroCoin, where clients can currently try out fiat and cryptocurrency exchange, payment processing services, debit card solutions, or even claim IBANs. In addition to this, as Bankera is already operational, it has offered a weekly commission constituted of 20% of its transactional net revenue to all BNK owners since the beginning of its pre-ICO sale.

After the ICO, company aims to obtain a banking license and become a fully operational banking service for both: fiat and cryptocurrencies.

This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Bitcoin.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

