PR: Dalecoin Team Reward Investors Qualified for the Upcoming Airdrop with Gifts, Release Fascinating Features

A HIGHLIGHT ON DALECOIN CRYPTOCURRENCY AND UPDATES ON NEW FEATURES IN THE DALECOIN ECOSYSTEM

Dalecoin is an Erc20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain, designed to be a payment token with 1 million maximum supply and 400,000 circulating supply. Dalecoin has become the talk of the day, toping the list of the top gainers in the coinmarketcap twice recently. The Dalecoin team has recently released various amazing updates showing continuous progress in the Dalecoin ecosystem such as, listing in over 4 centralized as well as decentralized exchanges, release of swap exchange, alliance and partnership with various other blockchain systems, adding to Blockfolio and various wallets including coinomi wallet.

The developers of “Dalecoin” which is a token for a decentralized system of learning Cryptocurrency trading, investment and also doubles as a payment token has thrilled investors, position traders and all who are holding Dalecoin token with amazing and fascinating packages and freebies for all who are qualified for the next monthly distribution/airdop. These packages includes Android tablets, smart phones, Dalecoin branded T-shirts as well as other amazing souvenirs.

DISTRIBUTION / AIRDROP DETAILS AND HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

10,000 tokens will be deducted from the reserve token of 400,000 monthly and distributed to specific token holders. The maximum that can be deducted to be shared for free is 50,000 tokens and this will be a function of the demand and supply.

Holders must have this specific amounts sitting in their private wallets: MEW, imtoken coinomi or any ERC20 compatible wallets on or before the 5th of every month to be qualified. The record of this qualified address shall be noted from the 5th of every month. Any address holding any of these amounts after the 5th each month will not qualify for the free distribution.

MORE DETAILS ABOUT THE NEXT PHASE OF DISTRIBUTION

The tokens must be left sitting in the wallet from the 5th to the 28th of the month. No Dalecoin transactions must occur on these addresses between this period of 5th to the 28th, else that address will be disqualified. Funds in this address must be exactly the amount stated below. If above or less, then that address is not qualified to receive.

After audit of all participating addresses on the 28th of each month, disbursement shall commence immediately.

THE ALLOCATION OF 10,000 DALECOINS

500 Dalecoins (606 tokens allocated to this group)

(Eg. If only 5 users hold 500 Dalecoins for these period in this category, they will all share equally from the 606 tokens allocated. Meaning each will get 121 tokens each)

1,000 Dalecoins (667 tokens allocated to this group)

2,000 Dalecoins (727 tokens allocated to this group)

3,000 Dalecoins (788 tokens allocated to this group)

4,000 Dalecoins (848 tokens allocated to this group)

5,000 Dalecoins (909 tokens allocated to this group)

(Eg. If only 2 users hold 5000 Dalecoins for these period in this category, they will all share equally from the 909 tokens allocated. Meaning each will get 454.5 tokens each)

6,000 Dalecoins (970 tokens allocated to this group)

7,000 Dalecoins (1030 tokens allocated to this group)

8,000 Dalecoins (1091 tokens allocated to this group)

9,000 Dalecoins (1152 tokens allocated to this group)

10,000 Dalecoins (1212 tokens allocated to this group)

(Eg. If only 1 users hold 10,000 Dalc for these period in this category, then the user will be allocated 1,212 tokens. If there are more users in this category, the 1,212 tokens will be shared equally among the users in this category)

The next/third phase of Dalc token distribution will be comng up in November 2017. If you wish to participate in the free distribution, ensure to have the exact amount stated above sitting in your private wallets on or before the 5th of November to the 28th of November and subsequent months likewise. Dalecoin tokens are currently available on Cryptopia, Coinexchange , Mercatox and Etherdelta. The developers are currently working on getting it listed in bigger exchanges.

NOTE. If there is any unallocated dalecoins remaining after the distribution of the 10,000 tokens, it will be returned back to the reserve address. E.g if only 6,000 token was shared then the balance of 4,000 will be returned back to the reserve address.

Website: http://dalecoin.org

