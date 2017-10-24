PR: Meet the New Generation of Online Advertising with Socialmedia.Market

SocialMedia.Market – the first blockchain platform for influencer marketing announces launch of its ICO campaign. The public token sale will commence on November 16th, 2017. The presale will be opened in 14 days prior to the first phase.

In a world of non-effective advertisements which frustrate users, companies find it’s difficult to convey their message and gain the right brand exposure.Traditional advertising efforts are decline in every aspect. There is so much noise that consumers have massively shut down and turned out commercials using ad blocking solutions. However, in recent researches, people clearly state that online recommendations from someone within their social media circles can highly influence a buying decision. This is more impactful than any other traditional advertising method.

Companies start to understand the key of marketing is what others are saying about a brand, not what the brand is saying about itself. And by far this effect can be reached with influencer marketing as the most cost-effective advertising channel. The company’s research reveals current market situation, in which 59% companies plan to increase budgets for influencer marketing next year and 76% say it helps to foster customer loyalty and increase demand in the future.

“The reason influencer marketing is so effective because it’s more authentic than traditional advertising and it’s cheaper than traditional advertising in the long run. Small companies and big brands gradually realized that it may be more efficient to collaborate with influencers as they certainly know how to grab the power of their audience in much better way.” said Co-founder and CMO Aleksandra Morozova.

SocialMedia.Market is the first decentralized ecosystem that will help to discover, create, perform and analyze advertising campaigns with social media influencers and engage customers in the most relevant way. The platform will have no entry barrier and will be accessible even for micro-influencers and small businesses. The overarching goal of SocialMedia.market is to bring advertising market to the whole new level of safety and transparency and create a new generation of advertising.

Addressing solving the problems of business and influencers interactions, the project aims to unfold the decent market situation and solve critical problems, such as payment complexity, uncertain price determination, fraud, lack of control and non-compliance with executed agreements.

“Thus the idea didn’t come that easy, it was experienced-based” – says Founder and CEO of SocialMedia.Market – Dmitry Shyshov. “The world has changed dramatically in the past 10 years. People now tend to rely way more on the opinion of someone they like or trust. Like a preferred blogger they read, or streamer they watch. This change started years ago, but the gaming and entertainment industries were the first to see its potential for business growth. At that point, we began to launch campaigns with YouTubers. And that’s when I realized how complicated it was to build trustful and reliable relationships between business and influencers. This lead me to an idea to focus on the project that could solve this problem and help to build transparent interactions between these two parties.”

Over the past few years, traditional advertising became absolutely ineffective. The way people perceive the advertising has changed and in a world of a wide range of products and services, people switched into relying more on what people think. The influencer marketing becomes a key solution for advertisers and market research shows that the industry will grow in popularity and by estimates will turn into $5–10 billion by the end of 2020. Where SocialMedia.Market can become one-way stop to deliver influencer marketing campaigns in the most secure and relevant way.

About SociaMedia.market

SocialMedia.Market – the first decentralized ecosystem to discover, create, perform and analyze advertising campaigns with social media influencers. Blockchain technology will simplify incorporation between advertisers and publishers. It will create 100% safe and transparent competitive marketplace that will open opportunities for thousands of influencers and brands all over the globe to form targeted audience exposure and engage consumers in the most relevant way.

