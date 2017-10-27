PR: Palm Beach Research Group Hosting a Free Cryptocurrency Training and Giving Away $1 Million Dollars in Bitcoin

FREE EMERGENCY CRYPTOCURRENCY INVESTMENT BRIEFING

Palm Beach Research Group Hosting a Free Cryptocurrency Training and Giving Away $1 Million Dollars in Bitcoin

(November 2nd at 8:00 PM ET with a rebroadcast at 8pm PT)

DELRAY BEACH, Florida – In the past 12 months, no investment market in the world has grown faster, or produced more explosive gains, than cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin alone has risen over 400% in 2017, but it’s no longer alone. To date, there are over 1,000 emerging cryptocurrencies. And the potential gains are just as explosive. Some may find it difficult to keep up with the trends. That’s why crypto expert Teeka Tiwari is offering a free cryptocurrency training seminar… and a chance to claim some Bitcoin for anyone hoping to better understand this new world.

Who is Teeka Tiwari?

Teeka Tiwari is a former hedge fund manager and the youngest VP in the history of Shearson Lehman Brothers.

Since 2016, he’s been covering cryptocurrencies in his small-cap trading advisory, Palm Beach Confidential, for an exclusive group of subscribers.

Already, some of his picks have returned exceptional gains of:

• 582% in 8 months

• 1,190% in 3 months

• 1,241% in 6 months

• 2,050% in 13 months

• And even 14,354% in 6 months

At the time of this writing, Teeka has recommended 27 cryptocurrencies with an average return of 1,278%.

Those who invested just $1,000 in each of these picks could have walked away with over $200,000.

How to claim a portion of the $1 Million Dollar Bitcoin Giveaway…

Teeka is so confident that Bitcoin is headed higher – he wants to help subscribers get started with Bitcoin. So he recently bought $1 million dollars’ worth of Bitcoin and is giving it away to new subscribers during a special online webinar November 2nd.

Everyone who attends the event will have the chance to claim their share…

All you have to do is tune-in for the event, taking place on November 2nd at 8:00 PM Eastern (replays at 8:00 PM Pacific), and you’ll get all the details.

Click here to learn more

What People Are Saying About Teeka’s Research:

“I placed about $300 into [one of your recommendations] at about 9.5 cents a share. I was left nearly speechless last night when I discovered my $300 had grown to over $43,000. I have never heard of such gains in a short amount of time. Thanks BIG T.” – Jon M.

“$1,800 has grown to $29,000. My wife and I appreciate your wisdom more than you can imagine!” – David C.

“With the profits, I will pay off my credit-card and other debts and have some left for a small car and a nice vacation. You truly have changed my financial life. Thanks so much!” – Lacsap K.

“With the crypto plays, I have turned 11k into currently $125-130K.” – Bryan F.

“Your crypto plays have grown my savings from $20,000 into $135,000 in just three months. Retirement was a huge worry and I did not believe it would be possible, however, with gains like this I am confident it will. I can’t thank you enough.” – Michelle O.

Event Details

On November 2nd at 8pm (Eastern and then rebroadcast at 8pm Pacific), cryptocurrency expert Teeka Tiwari is hosting a FREE cryptocurrency training, called: Why 2018 Will Be the Best Year Yet for Cryptocurrencies.

Teeka will be joined by a special guest – one of the top leaders in the cryptocurrency field, a Bitcoin pioneer and multi-millionaire venture capitalist – to discuss:

• How a new US law (which has received almost zero press coverage) could send Bitcoin and several smaller cryptocurrencies into a major breakout

• Why China’s cryptocurrency exchange and ICO bans are actually a blessing in disguise…

• The name of one particular crypto Teeka calls “the next big thing in cryptocurrencies”…

• And how to claim free Bitcoin in “The $1 Million Dollar Bitcoin Giveaway” …

The event is FREE to attend – to gain access, please visit

please click here

This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Bitcoin.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

