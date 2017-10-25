PR: Smartlands – the Platform for Agriculture to Be the First ICO on Stellar

This is a paid press release, which contains forward looking statements, and should be treated as advertising or promotional material. Bitcoin.com does not endorse nor support this product/service. Bitcoin.com is not responsible for or liable for any content, accuracy or quality within the press release.

Smartlands is both pleased and excited to announce that its Initial Coin Offering (ICO) will be first hosted on the Stellar network on November 2nd, 2017. This development marks the beginning of a new era for cryptocurrencies. It demonstrates the alignment of interests made possible by blockchain technology.

The Stellar network is an open source protocol that enables the seamless transfer of value and allows developers and entrepreneurs to create innovative financial products.The Stellar network is able to process over 1,000 transactions per second with a billion unique user accounts.

The Smartlands Platform is designed to bring this level of efficiency to the financing of agricultural projects through its cryptocurrency (SLT). This unique token will link the value of agricultural assets to blockchain systems. It will allow the benefits of Information Technology to be applied to smaller farms which account for 80% of worldwide agricultural production.

“This development shows the power that good ideas have when they are diligently pursued”, said Smartlands Business Development Director Dmitryi Ruzhytskyi. “Smartlands is tackling major global problem by bringing technology to people who have not have access to it until now. ”

Proceeds of the ICO will fund the development of Asset Based Tokens (ABT) to be offered on the Smartlands Platform. These cryptocurrency units will give each owner a voice in the administration of the underlying agricultural assets, creating a responsive management structure. Utilizing blockchain technology will enable a level of involvement not available through current Asset Based Securities.

The melding of agricultural assets with a cryptocurrency is also intended to bring a new stable value to the market for digital coins, which until now have been characterized by remarkable gains and losses. This development will help solidify these cyber-assets as a legitimate asset class and attract new investors to the market.

Smartlands is designed to harness the value these investors, in order to advance significant global social change in their respective fields. Smartlands is engineered to provide capital to small farmers and agricultural operations across the globe.

