PR: UTRUST Attending Blockchain Conferences in Europe, Asia and North America Ahead of November 2nd ICO

Two weeks ahead of its ICO on November 2nd 2017 (2pm UTC), cryptocurrency payments solution UTRUST has confirmed participation in key blockchain conferences across Europe, North America and Asia. These represent ongoing efforts to raise awareness and build new partnerships as part of UTRUST’s bid to be the world’s leading digital and blockchain payment platform.

October 23, 2017, Zug, Switzerland: After incorporation as a limited liability company in Switzerland and continued progress towards full regulatory compliance within the Swiss jurisdiction, UTRUST aims to further its goal through active participation in upcoming Internet and blockchain events over the coming weeks and months.

The team behind UTRUST will make their way across the globe, promoting awareness of its digital and crypto payments platform in at least nine conferences targeting professionals and corporations involved with digital currencies, blockchain innovations and Internet technology.

Beginning with the Long Finance – Digital Currencies Trade Fair in London, UK, on October 23, 2017, UTRUST will be represented at the following events:

– Long Finance – Digital Currencies Trade Fair October 23, London, UK

– Blockchain Economic Forum 2017 – October 31 to November 1, New York, USA

– Web Summit 2017 – November 6 to 9, Lisbon, Portugal

– Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Conference – November 11, Tokyo, Japan

– Switzerland Wealth Innovation Tour – November 15, Zug, Switzerland

– Blockchain Summit – November 22, Zug, Switzerland

– Blockchain Summit London Olympia – November 28, London, UK

– Blockshow Asia – November 29 and 30, Singapore

– Cryptocurrency World Expo – December 1 and 2, Warsaw, Poland

UTRUST hopes to raise its profile and build momentum leading up to its ICO launch on November 2nd, 2017 (2pm UTC), while firming up business synergy with relevant partners throughout the duration of its project.

Users and supporters are welcome to meet and speak to the team members at any of these events, so if any are attending, do come up for introductions.

The UTRUST ICO will run for a maximum of seven days or until a hard cap of $49 million is reached from the sales of its tokens (priced at a base rate of $0.065 each), or until sold out, whichever occurs first. No further tokens will ever be issued and any unsold tokens will be burnt, permanently reducing the total supply, currently at 1 billion.

This ICO represents the final round of fundraising for the world’s first blockchain payments platform with consumer protections, that is also targeting some 2.5 billion unbanked worldwide.

About UTRUST

UTRUST has currently raised $3.5 Million through private early investors and the sold out pre-ICO, with the public ICO scheduled for November 2nd 2017.

UTRUST is the world’s first cryptocurrency payments platform to implement consumer protections on a mass scale. The company is building a global PayPal–like payments platform with extensive cryptocurrency support.

UTRUST’s end goal is to provide all the benefits of fast, secure, convenient, and inexpensive cryptocurrency transactions, in tandem with the world’s first cryptocurrency payment protections, which consumers need to fully embrace blockchain technology en masse.

With 2.5 billion unbanked people in Emerging Markets yet to benefit from financial inclusion, UTRUST is also planning to build the bridge to enable the unbanked worldwide to access the mainstream global financial system.

UTRUST ICO and Tokens

UTRUST’s public ICO will be held on November 2nd. The company will use the collected funds to establish key industry partnerships and to develop the world’s first PayPal-like cryptocurrency payments platform. The ERC20 compatible tokens are created over the Ethereum protocol, and can be used as a means of payment on UTRUST’s payment gateway along with other cryptocurrencies.

UTRUST’s token can be used for making zero fee payments to the thousands of merchants accepting any cryptocurrency via UTRUST, and be traded against other currencies on supported exchange platforms.

UTRUST will allocate a certain portion of the revenues to buyback and destroy the tokens in circulation. Being a deflationary currency by design, the demand for UTRUST tokens will increase with time, which combined with buyback should lead to appreciation in its market value.

To learn more about UTRUST’s ICO please go to: https://utrust.io

The Team

UTRUST is backed by a highly experienced team from various sectors including corporate management, startups, payments, cryptocurrency development, law, finance, and computer science. Some of the prominent members of the team include:

Nuno Correia, CEO

Nuno Correia is an early cryptocurrency investor who has been involved in the cryptomarkets since the beginning of 2011. Having founded multiple B2C businesses in the past, Correia has a background in Law and Marketing, and his passion lies in transforming the future of digital payments.

Filipe Castro, CIO

Filipe Castro holds a business degree from MSENG and is passionate about disruptive technologies. He has experience developing electronic payment systems and other software solutions during the early days of his career. Castro is engaged in business development and strategic development of new ventures.

Artur Goulão, CTO

Artur Goulão comes with previous experience in the payments industry. He has previously donned the role of a CTO in one of leading digital payment platform and is currently serving as the Head of Development at a Swiss-based Cybersecurity company. With a background in computer science from IST and MIT, Goulão is well-acquainted with both classical and blockchain smart contract based approach.

Roberto Machado, CPO

Founder and Product Manager at several startups prior to UTRUST, he has been leading different teams to build highly-reliable software products, with a focus on the end user experience. Previously, he has worked together with major international companies such as AT&T, Betfair, Airtel, and Uphold, being responsible for the vision outline, goals and product strategy of solutions used by millions of users.

Other significant team members include Luis Ferreira as Head of Engineering; Laura Esteves as Head of Operations; Joao Ferreira as Head of Design; Nick Olender as Head of Sales and Partnerships; and Francisco Baila as Product Designer. UTRUST has a team of software engineers like Miguel Palhas, Gabriel Poca, Ronaldo Sousa, Fernando Mendes, Bruno Azevedo, Pedro Costa, and Joao Justo.

UTRUST’s diverse advisory team includes Francisco Maia, Francisco Cruz, Joao Paulo, Sergio Viana, Marc Howland, David Dryan, Daniel Pierce and Sascha Benz.

Learn more about UTRUST: https://utrust.io

Read the UTRUST Whitepaper: https://s3-eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/utrust/UTRUST-whitepaper-v1.0.1.pdf

Visit UTRUST on bitcointalk: https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2078433.0

Learn more about UTRUST’s ICO: https://utrust.io/ico

Follow UTRUST on Twitter: https://twitter.com/UTRUST_Official

Join UTRUST on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/utrust.io/

Join the UTRUST Slack conversation: https://utrust-official.slack.com/

Join UTRUST on Telegram at: https://t.me/utrustofficial

Read UTRUST’s posts on Medium: https://medium.com/@UTRUST

Media Contact

Contact Name: Nuno Correia, UTRUST CEO

Contact Email: nuno@utrust.io

Contact Phone: +41 22 518 70 77

Location: Zug, Switzerland

