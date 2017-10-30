Pray About Everything – Tonto Dikeh

Actress, Tonto Dikeh has asked her social media followers and fans to form the habit of praying for everything. You love that boy/girl and he don’t love you back,Pray about it.(I didn’t say chase/Stalk them Endlessly. You want that House so bad but you don’t even owe the land, Sis pray about it.. Your grades …

The post Pray About Everything – Tonto Dikeh appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

