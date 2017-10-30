Prayers saw me through when I was Head of State – Gowon

By BOLUWAJI OBAHOPO

LOKOJA – Former head of state, Gen. Yakubu Gowon ( rtd) said it was prayers offered by Nigerians and his believe in the power of prayers that saw him through at a difficult time he was the head of state.

Gowon made this known on Sunday during the Nigeria Prays Program for the North Central zone held at the Chapel of Freedom Church in Lokoja, Kogi State.

He urged the churches and other religion institutions across the country to unit in prayers for God to continue to keep the people together in love and unity.

Gowon who lamented on the rise of kidnapping, armed robbery and other socio-vices in the country called on political office holders and leaders to put the interest of the country above theirs so that the nation can remain united.

He said, “God loves Nigeria and made us Nigerians. Nigerians must resist any circumstance that would lead to the division of the country.

“I enjoined the leadership of the country at all levels to rule the people with the fear of God. Leadership is from God and must be people oriented.”

Deputy Governor of the State, Elder Simon Achuba, on his part said no nation can stand without prayers, stating that prayers have continue to hold Nigerians together.

He commended the former head of state for taken the part of peace, urged him to maintain the tempo for the good of the country.

The Deputy Governor who said God’s hand is in the present administration of the state, prayed God to continue to protect, direct and guide the administration for the good of the people.

Earlier in his sermon, Pastor Joshua Omada prayed God to lead the leadership of the entire country in the right direction.

He said God has already intervened in the problems of Nigeria, urging governments at all levels to impact positively on the lives of the people.

