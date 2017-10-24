Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PRE-ICO LIVE — Betrium Launched Presale, Worldwide Bookmaker and Betting Exchange

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in Bitcoin, Press Release | 0 comments

Betrium launched Pre-ICO today with 20% discount on the first day. Betrium is the Worldwide Bookmaker and Betting Exchange Offering Zero Fees, API for Developers and Event Organizers Platform. The Betrium is going change the wealthy industry of $1 trillion annually. Oct 24, 2017, Amsterdam, Betrium launched pre-ICO with 500% discount and 600% discount on … Continue reading PRE-ICO LIVE — Betrium Launched Presale, Worldwide Bookmaker and Betting Exchange

The post PRE-ICO LIVE — Betrium Launched Presale, Worldwide Bookmaker and Betting Exchange appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.