PREMIERE: DJ Coublon – Shokoto Yokoto Ft. Klem

DJ Coublon – Shokoto Yokoto Ft. Klem DJ Coublon popularly known for good music and countless hits releases new music “Shokoto Yokoto” featuring ace songwriter/singer Ikemefuna Nwamonye Klem popukarly known as “Klem” . Klem who has been the brain behind major hits from A list artists in the music industry is definitely a rare gem armed to […]

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

