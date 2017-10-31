Pages Navigation Menu

Presidency aware of Maina’s Reinstatement, Leaked Memo reportedly Shows

A memo written by the Head of Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, has revealed that the presidency was aware of the reinstatement of wanted former pension boss Abdulrasheed Maina. Maina, who was declared wanted by the EFCC in 2013, after he was accused of a pension fraud amounting to billions of naira, escaped from the country. He […]

