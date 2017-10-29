Presidency, NASS bicker over unfunded constituency projects

The unending frosty relationship between the Presidency and the National Assembly may deepen following renewed pressure on the former by the latter to as a matter of urgency release funding for federal lawmakers’ constituency projects as appropriated for in the 2017 budget.

The Nation learnt that the alleged nonchalance of the presidency towards the request is already generating anger against it among the legislators.

Since the inauguration of the current administration, the Executive and the Legislative arms have managed a not too cordial relationship with tempers rising on many occasions and leading to open hostilities between the two arms of government. But of late, the two institutions have managed to veil the no love lost relationship existing between them.

Checks by The Nation revealed that, in the 2017 budget, N100 billion was set aside for constituency projects, also known as zonal intervention projects. The same amount was allocated for the controversial heading in the 2016 budget.

In a similar scenario, the constituency projects provided for in the 2016 budget remained unfunded till late in the year, precisely in the month of October, when the Presidency which had earlier opposed the inclusion of the projects in the budget, caved in to pressure and made funds available for the controversial constituency projects.

But this was not before several legislative approvals sought by president Muhammadu Buhari were either delayed or defeated by the then angry federal lawmakers. Good examples were the $30 billion external borrowing plan, the 2017-2019 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP), and virement of N180 billion in the 2016 budget.

The lawmakers it was learnt, have for months now, again been stepping up their demand on President Buhari to order the release of all funds allocated for constituency projects suggested by the federal lawmakers and put into the 2017 budget. Recalling the 2016 incident, the lawmakers are accusing the federal government of intentionally frustrating the execution of constituency projects.

A member of the House of Representatives from Kwara State, while speaking on the issue, said members of the national assembly are currently unhappy with the presidency over the latter’s refusal to heed appeals that it should fund the zonal intervention projects immediately to avoid a repeat of what happened to the projects provided for in the 2016 budget.

“As I speak, many of those projects are either nearing completion or half way done. Some are even yet to take off. This is as a result of the delay in funding the project last year. You will recall that they were not funded until very late in the year. And if you consider the fact that contractors have to be mobilised before they can move to site, you will understand the implication of such delays.

“Now one organization called BudgIt recently claimed that less than 40% of the projects across the country were implemented. They failed to tell Nigerians that the presidency delayed the funding of the projects because it is the legislators who identified and suggested that the projects be carried out in their constituencies. They did not tell the world that the federal government is not interested in the projects.

“But we are determined to get the project done irrespective of what the presidency and others feel. These projects are for our people who sent us here to represent them. We are not asking that monies be given to us. We are saying fund the budget so that these projects can be executed as outlines in the 2017 budget. It is wrong for anybody to delay such project since they have been appropriated for in the budget,” he said.

Another federal lawmaker from Lagos State, while explaining the current situation, accused the presidency of playing games with the issue of constituency projects. He said it is obvious that the current administration is not keen about allowing the lawmakers to continue to suggest zonal intervention projects to be carried out in their constituencies.

“We lawmakers don’t collect these funds. The money is not meant for us but for the projects we identified in the interest of our people. We select from a list of available options usually presented by the executives. It is the same executive that determines the contractors to execute the project. All we do is monitor the projects in our various constituencies.

“This year’s budget has not been funded and no execution has taken place. Our grouse is that the federal government is not taking the zonal intervention project serious. You will recall that this government, through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation sometime ago told us there is no provision for constituency project in their administration. But for our determination to ensure the independence of the legislature, they would have had their way,” he said.

