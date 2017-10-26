President Buhari presides over FEC – The Eagle Online

Pages Navigation Menu

President Buhari presides over FEC

President Buhari presides over FEC
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday presided over the meeting of Federal Executive Council in the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the meeting which was shifted from Wednesday, started at about 11am. It is being …
