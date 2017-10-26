President Buhari presides over FEC – The Eagle Online
The Eagle Online
President Buhari presides over FEC
The Eagle Online
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday presided over the meeting of Federal Executive Council in the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the meeting which was shifted from Wednesday, started at about 11am. It is being …
Buhari Presides Over FEC Meeting
Amidst Maina Scandal, Dambazau Skips FEC As Buhari Presides
BREAKING: Dambazau Absent As Buhari Presides Over FEC Meeting in Aso Rock
