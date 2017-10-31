Pages Navigation Menu

President Buhari reacts to Nigeria’s upward movement on Global Business rankings

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his delight over Nigeria’s phenomenal improvement on the World Bank’s Doing Business latest rankings. Besides moving up 24 places in the rankings, Nigeria is also reported by the World Bank to be among the Top Ten Reformers globally. President Buhari, in a series of terse statements on his official Twitter […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

