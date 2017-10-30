President Buhari supports corruption – Fayose
Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, a notable critic of the president, described the sack as a face-saving measure. He said,“The President only acted to save his face from the global embarrassment caused him by the outcry of Nigerians on the news of Maina’s reinstatement,” Mr. Fayose said Monday. A fugitive ex-pension boss, Abdulrasheed Maina, accused …
