Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

President Buhari supports corruption – Fayose

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, a notable critic of the president, described the sack as a face-saving measure. He said,“The President only acted to save his face from the global embarrassment caused him by the outcry of Nigerians on the news of Maina’s reinstatement,” Mr. Fayose said Monday. A fugitive ex-pension boss, Abdulrasheed Maina, accused …

The post President Buhari supports corruption – Fayose appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.