President Buhari to appoint more ministers

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari said he will appoint more ministers into his cabinet and also make more board appointments in response to the demand from members of his party.

The President announced this on Tuesday in his speech at the National Executive Council meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

He said: “Last year I said we would re-constitute the Boards of Parastatals. I must regret the fact that we have not done so, for many reasons,” President Buhari said. “Some of us in this meeting may know I had given instructions since October 2015 for this exercise to start.

“But there have been inordinate delays through several committees in an attempt to get the balance right and to make sure all parts of the country are equitably represented. On the other hand, I am keenly aware that our supporters are very eager for these appointments to be announced.

“By the grace of God, these appointments will be announced soon, especially now that the economy is improving; we will have the resources to cater for the appointees,” he added.

