President Buhari won’t allow APC win 2019 elections – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) caucus at the House of Representatives on Sunday tackled President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration over the recall of the former Chairman, Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina. It said the development was an indication that the anti-corruption war of the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government had …

The post President Buhari won’t allow APC win 2019 elections – PDP appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

