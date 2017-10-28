President commends support groups’ sacrifices

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday commended various support groups working for the progress of his administration.

He said that posterity will reward their sacrifices for the peace, progress and prosperity of the nation.

He made the remark while receiving members of the National Committee of the Buhari Support Group (NCBSG) led by Senator Abu Ibrahim, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Buhari, in a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and publicity, Femi Adesina, also assured them of the judicious use of available national resources for the betterment of all Nigerians.

He said: “I am grateful for your sacrifices. Your work requires a lot of sacrifices, both physical and material.

”I do not think anybody will join this organisation for material reasons. What you are doing is for the nation and not for me as an individual.

“Therefore, there is no way you can lose because what you are doing is for posterity.”

Appraising the President of their activities, the group said they would continue to engage in the production of detailed sector-specific documentaries, programmes, policies and achievements of the administration.

In a PowerPoint presentation, the group told the President that they had a massive, diverse, grassroots base, which would strive to mobilise young Nigerians to become drivers of the CHANGE administration’s programmes and achievements.

The post President commends support groups’ sacrifices appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

