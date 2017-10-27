Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

President Edgar Lungu promises to expand the army presence throughout Zambia – Lusaka Times

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Lusaka Times

President Edgar Lungu promises to expand the army presence throughout Zambia
Lusaka Times
President Edgar Lungu has promised to expand the army to desired levels of operational capacity through regular recruitment to enable the defence forces have a formidable presence throughout the country. President Lungu said that it was for this reason …
World leaders congratulate Zambia on its 53rd independence anniversarySouthern Times Africa
ECL commends the Zambia ArmyZNBC

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.