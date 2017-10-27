President Edgar Lungu promises to expand the army presence throughout Zambia – Lusaka Times
Lusaka Times
President Edgar Lungu promises to expand the army presence throughout Zambia
President Edgar Lungu has promised to expand the army to desired levels of operational capacity through regular recruitment to enable the defence forces have a formidable presence throughout the country. President Lungu said that it was for this reason …
