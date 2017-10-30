Pages Navigation Menu

President Quattara hails Buhari’s feat in economy, anti-terrorism fight

Posted on Oct 30, 2017

News Agency of Nigeria President Alassane Quattara of Cote D’Ivoire on Monday said President Muhammadu Buhari has shown a great leadership with the fight against Boko Haram, insecurity in the sub region and also on economic matters. President Alassane Quattara spoke after a closed door meeting with President Buhari the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Monday’s meeting was the first between Quattara and Buhari since the inauguration of the Nigerian President on May 29, 2015.

