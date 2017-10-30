President Quattara hails Buhari’s feat in economy, anti-terrorism fight

News Agency of Nigeria President Alassane Quattara of Cote D’Ivoire on Monday said President Muhammadu Buhari has shown a great leadership with the fight against Boko Haram, insecurity in the sub region and also on economic matters. President Alassane Quattara spoke after a closed door meeting with President Buhari the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Monday’s meeting was the first between Quattara and Buhari since the inauguration of the Nigerian President on May 29, 2015.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

