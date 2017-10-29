President Zuma denies failing to submit tax returns – Johannesburg Sunday World
President Zuma denies failing to submit tax returns
President Jacob Zuma has denied allegations contained in journalist Jacques Pauw's new book that he has failed to submit his tax returns for a number of years. Jacob Zuma. Picture credit: CORNELL TUKIRI. RELATED ARTICLES. Gangster Republic: dirty …
Zuma was paid a 'salary' by tender tycoon, claims book
S. Africa's Zuma denies undeclared funds claims
President Jacob Zuma's tax matters are in order – Presidency
