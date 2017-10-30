Pages Navigation Menu

Press release: President Muhammadu Buhari sacks Babachir Lawal and DG NIA

According to reports, President Muhammadu Buhari has studied the report of the panel headed by the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, which investigated allegations against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and the Director General, National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ayo Oke. The president accepted the recommendation of the panel …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

