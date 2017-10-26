Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Prince Eke slams follower ask him to match make Muma Gee for uncle or elderbrother

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actor Prince Eke, whose marriage to Muma Gee crashed after he accused her of infidelity, abandoning him with the kids and absconding to Abuja, has slammed an Instagram follower who asked if he has reconciled with his wife. The couple who are blessed with three children have since parted after the actor said he…

The post Prince Eke slams follower ask him to match make Muma Gee for uncle or elderbrother appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.