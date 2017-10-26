Prisoners to take part in 2019 election – INEC
INDEPENDENT National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced plan for prison inmates to start exercising their voting right from the 2019 general elections. The electoral body said it is making arrangements with prison authorities on the possibility of creating polling units in Nigerian prisons to allow some categories of inmates vote. INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, stated […]
