Prisoners to vote in 2019 -INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday announced that it is making arrangements with prison authorities to ensure that prison inmates participate in the 2019 general elections. This was revealed during a session with the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room Dialogue; a coalition of over 70 civil society organisations in Nigeria. The electoral body Chairman, Professor…

The post Prisoners to vote in 2019 -INEC appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

