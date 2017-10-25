Pages Navigation Menu

Prisoners to vote in 2019 – INEC

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

In a dialogue session with the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room Dialogue – a coalition of over 70 civil society organisations in Nigeria, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday announced that it is making arrangements with prison authorities to ensure that prison inmates exercise their franchise in the 2019 general elections. The electoral […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

