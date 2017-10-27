Pages Navigation Menu

Produce evidence of allegations against me, Akume challenges critics

Posted on Oct 27, 2017

By Gab Ejuwa

SAPELE—CHAIRMAN of oil rich Ugboren community, Sapele Local Government Area, Delta State, Mr. Festus Akume, has challenged critics of his administration to show up at EFCC with evidence of their allegations of corruption against him for which they have petitioned him to EFCC and other security agencies or  remain silent.

Responding to a media publication that he abandoned community projects initiated by Seplat, he said: “Since I became Chairman of Ugboren Community six months ago, there is no abandoned Seplat initiated projects anywhere in the community.

“Let my critics come out with evidence. Let them go to EFCC and substantiate their claims. Within six months they have petitioned against me 13 times to various law enforcement agencies but they have not been able to approach any of them to substantiate their claims.

“Before any money is spent in Ugboren, the Elders-in-Council must deliberate on it. All cheques must be co-signed by some of my exco members with officials of Seplat Petroleum Development Company Limited. No money goes out without the knowledge of Seplat.”

 

