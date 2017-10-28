Producer Attacks Harrysong Over An Unfulfilled Promise He Made

A Music Producer nicknamed Chimbalin who produced Harrysong’s “Tribute To Mandela” track has alleged that the singer, made a Promised to him That When He Would Pay when the song goes viral, but refused to fulfil the promise.A Music Producer nicknamed Chimbalin who produced Harrysong’s “Tribute To Mandela” track has alleged that the singer, made …

The post Producer Attacks Harrysong Over An Unfulfilled Promise He Made appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

