Prof. Okafor, @UN Human Rights Expert Calls for Adoption of Draft Declaration on Human Rights

Professor Obiora Okafor, a U.N. Independent Expert on Human Rights and International Solidarity has called on all states to incorporate the vision of the Draft Declaration in their efforts as they strive for the completion of the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 Agenda, in order to create a partnership that is truly global and development that is truly sustainable.

Speaking while addressing the U.N. General Assembly for the first time under his new mandate, he promised to assist states in the process of the adoption of the Draft Declaration by the Human Rights Council and by the General Assembly.

Recognizing that resources are key to sustainable development, Okafor told the U.N. that the Draft Declaration builds on existing human rights law requiring states to mobilize resources for the realization of human rights, including through international cooperation and assistance, such as Article 2 of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, Article 4 of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, and Article 32 of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

In his statement, he emphasized the human rights-based international cooperation and an approach to international finance agreements that is consistent with human rights standards.

Click here to read/download the full statement by Prof. Obiora Okafor at the 72nd Session of the General Assembly: https://papersmart.unmeetings.org/media2/16154001/2017-10-16-ie-solidarity-ga-72-statement-final-rev.pdf

Click here to watch the full video of Prof. Obiora Okafor giving his statement at the 72nd Session of the General Assembly (starts at 34:20 of the video and ends at 47:03)

http://webtv.un.org/meetings-events/watch/third-committee-21st-meeting-general-assembly-72nd-session/5611558850001/?term

Professor Okafor was appointed by the United Nations Human Rights Council to develop, promote, and shepherd to adoption, a draft declaration on the right of peoples and individuals to international solidarity. The mandate of the independent expert on human rights and international solidarity was created in 2005 by the predecessor of the Council (the United Nations Commission on Human Rights) and in 2014, the Council extended the mandate for a further period of three years. In 2017, the Council further extended the mandate by another period of three years, and appointed Professor Obiora Okafor as the Independent Expert.

Professor Okafor is also the York Research Chair in International and Transnational Legal Studies (Senior Tier) and a tenured Full Professor of Law at the Osgoode Hall Law School of York University, Toronto, Canada. He is a former Chairperson of the UN Human Rights Council Advisory Committee. The General Editor of the international journal, the Transnational Human Rights Review, and editorial board member of a number of other academic journals around the world, he has held the Gani Fawehinmi Distinguished Chair in Human Rights Law at the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, and served as a Visiting Professor at a number of universities and institutes around the world. He was conferred the Award of Academic Excellence of the Canadian Association of Law Teachers in 2010 and the Gold Medal for Exceptional Research and Major Contributions to Jurisprudence of the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies in 2013.

