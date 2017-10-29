Prof. Yemi Osinbajo betrayed Nigerian Christians – Femi Fani Kayode

Former minister of Culture and Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode ( FFK ), has accused the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo of betraying Nigerian Christians by deciding to run along side with President Muhammadu Buhari, who he claims hates the Christian religion. Mr. Femi also debunked the view of the Vice President saying Nigeria will …

The post Prof. Yemi Osinbajo betrayed Nigerian Christians – Femi Fani Kayode appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

