Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Project Fame alumnus Jeff Akoh out with debut album – TheCable

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheCable

Project Fame alumnus Jeff Akoh out with debut album
TheCable
Jeff Akoh, former Project Fame West Africa winner, has released his debut album entitled 'Lokoja'. Lokoja, a 16 track album, was released Friday across all digital platforms as he celebrates his 21st birthday. Akoh, who is signed to Temple Music
Temple Music act Jeff Akoh celebrates birthday with release of New Album “Lokoja”BellaNaija

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.