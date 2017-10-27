Project Fame alumnus Jeff Akoh out with debut album – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Project Fame alumnus Jeff Akoh out with debut album
TheCable
Jeff Akoh, former Project Fame West Africa winner, has released his debut album entitled 'Lokoja'. Lokoja, a 16 track album, was released Friday across all digital platforms as he celebrates his 21st birthday. Akoh, who is signed to Temple Music …
Temple Music act Jeff Akoh celebrates birthday with release of New Album “Lokoja”
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!