Project Fame winner, Jeff Akoh speaks on ‘romantic relationship’ with Bisola

Oct 29, 2017

21-year-old Project Fame winner, Jeff Akoh as given reasons he cannot enter a romantic relationship with Big Brother Naija housemate, Bisola Aiyeola. 31-year-old Bisola had declared her love for singer on Twitter, stating that age won’t be a barrier. Bisola later dismissed the post, saying she did that to get the attention of the public. […]

