Promoting savings’ culture in Nigeria – The Punch
|
Promoting savings' culture in Nigeria
The Punch
Great minds have long debated about the importance of savings for individuals and for nation-states. Warren Buffet is one of the great minds and in the above quote, he prioritised the importance of savings over meeting daily wants and expenses. It is …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!