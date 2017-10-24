Prophet, accomplice kill lady, share breast, private part for ritual

Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA-Men of Ogun State Police Command on Tuesday , paraded a self-styled prophet, Darasimi Rotimi and his accomplice, Ibikunle Sunday who allegedly killed one Sarah Olowookere and dissected her body for rituals.

The Police also paraded three women, Abibat Oyesanya, Morenike Shittu, Olubunmi Funke who allegedly specialized in child stealing and kidnapping in South West.

The Commissioner of Police, Iliyasu Ahmed who spoke while parading 32 suspects for various offences including robbery , kidnapping , murder among others at the State Headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta , said the suspected ritualists killed Olowokere in Sango area of the state and “dissected her body, removed the head, wrist, heart, breast and the private part.”

