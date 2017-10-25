All clear for new national airline – Akufo-Addo – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
All clear for new national airline – Akufo-Addo
Myjoyonline.com
Government has given 'policy approval' for the establishment of a new national airline to drive the country's bid to be the air transport hub in the West Africa sub-region, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said. “Government has given a policy …
We'll make Ghana aviation hub – President declares at 1st African Airshow
OPEN-BORDER POLICY SHOULDN'T UNDERMINE ECONOMY – President
Ghana: Cote d'Ivoire President visits to Inaugurate Committee on Boundary Ruling
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!