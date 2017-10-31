Pages Navigation Menu

PSG, Barcelona qualify for Champions league round of 16

PSG and Bayern Munich became the first teams to qualify for the second round of the UEFA Champions League after winning their match day four games. PSG defeated Anderlecht of Belgium 5-0 while Bayern won away to Celtic 2-1. In England, Manchester United made it four wins in four with a 2-0 win over Benfica …

