PSG, Bayern qualify for Champions League last 16

Paris Saint-Germain strolled into the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday as Layvin Kurzawa scored a hat-trick in a 5-0 rout of Anderlecht, with Bayern Munich joining them in the knockout phase.

Marco Verratti and Neymar struck at the Parc des Princes before Kurzawa netted an unlikely treble, while Bayern also advanced from Group B after a 2-1 win at Celtic.

Javi Martinez’s brave header clinched qualification for the Germans after Callum McGregor had cancelled out Kingsley Coman’s first-half opener in Glasgow.

