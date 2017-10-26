Pages Navigation Menu

Psquare: Peter finally opens up on 4-year family feud

Peter Okoye of the Psquare fame has downplayed the possibility of the brothers staying together till retirement. Speaking with Vibe Magazine, Peter said “30 children cannot continue to play together for 30 years. Being apart is the best solution at the moment.” The singer, who has since gone solo disclosed that their family feud has […]

