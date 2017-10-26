Pages Navigation Menu

Puel backed to take Leicester forward – Independent.ie

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Sports


Puel backed to take Leicester forward
Leicester vice-chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha believes Claude Puel is the "perfect fit" for the club, despite being sacked as Southampton manager just months earlier. The 56-year-old is back in the Premier League after just 133 days, having …
