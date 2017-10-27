Pulis: Manchester City Are The Best Team

Tony Pulis says West Brom will have to take a different approach on Saturday, when they welcome the best team in Europe, Manchester City.

Manchester City have stormed to the top of the table, leading with five points after nine matches and have scored 32 goals.

West Brom have not won any of their last eight matches and have only managed one clean sheet, prompting Pulis to be cautious.

“We’ll approach it a little bit different to normal,” Pulis told a news conference.

“I won’t say how we’ll do it or not do it. They’ve been special this year. We’ve watched lots of clips.

“The people who come to the ground tomorrow will watch a very, very good team. For me this is what it’s all about. Pitting yourself against the best.

“For West Bromwich Albion to be in a position to be playing, at the moment, the best team in Europe, at The Hawthorns is absolutely fantastic and everybody should go down there and relish it.

“Get behind the lads and let’s give it the best we possibly can.”

The post Pulis: Manchester City Are The Best Team appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

