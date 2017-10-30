PUNCH journalists shine at WAMECA awards – The Punch
PUNCH journalists shine at WAMECA awards
The Punch
Nigeria's most widely read newspaper, The PUNCH, clinched two awards at the maiden edition of the West Africa Media Excellence Conference and Awards. The awards, organised by the Media Foundation for West Africa to honour excellence in print, online …
Winners Announced For Maiden West Africa Media Excellence Awards
