PZ Wilmar partners NCF for yearly walk for Nature 2017









In line with its commitment to sustainable initiatives, investing in the future of local communities and the environment, PZ Wilmar, maker of vegetable oil Brand, Mamador and Devon King’s cooking oil, has joined in the sponsorship of the 2017 edition of the annual Walk for Nature (WFN) event to demonstrate the importance of healthy living and the conservation of nature.

The Walk for Nature event themed “Cleaner Lagos which is jointly organized by the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) was recently in Lagos. The foundation for sustainable ecotourism, urged participants to imbibe and cultivate good environmental practices for nature conservation and sustainable environmental management.

Acknowledging the support from partners such as PZ Wilmar, Commissioner for Environment Lagos State, Samuel Babatunde Adejare in a statement described the partnership as rewarding and hugely commendable “The major gospel of today’s event is walking, which is an effective means we have consistently promoted towards combating health and environmental challenges. We must form the habit of walking to distances that are not too far, this actions improve our health as we do so. To a large extent it behooves on us as a people and a nation to form a global partnership to care for the earth. Overcoming the environmental challenges now confronting us requires effective management of our environment through the concerted efforts of all and sundry in order to preserve nature and our natural resources” he said.

While giving her goodwill address at the event, PZ Company Secretary and Head of Corporate Services, Africa, Abiola Laseinde thanked the NCF and the Lagos state ministry of Environment for such a laudable initiative, “We are also committed to a cleaner Lagos, and as a business our practices are environmental friendly, the preservation of nature is very important and it has to be a collective responsibility, which is one of the reasons we decided to be part of this event” she said.

PZ Wilmar was on ground to provide health check for participants, and education on healthy eating and living habits, courtesy of premium cooking oil brand, Mamador. Participants who arrived at the Marina ground, venue for the event were made to undergo free health checks; BMI, BP and heart healthy lifestyle tips. The event also provided PZ Wilmar the opportunity to further promote its Million Heart Mission campaign, powered by Mamador premium cooking oil, which aims at promoting heart health across the nation. Participants also had the opportunity to experience the brand first hand as they enjoyed finger food refreshment prepared with Mamador premium cooking oil at the event venue.

The “Walk for Nature” is an annual programme of the Nigerian Conservation Foundation designed to create awareness among the people about Nature Conservation and Good Environmental Practices in Nigeria.

Daniel Obi

The post PZ Wilmar partners NCF for yearly walk for Nature 2017 appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

