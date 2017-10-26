Pages Navigation Menu

Qua Iboe Power Plant, NBET sign $1.1bn power purchase pact for 540MW

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Qua lboe Power Plant (QIPP) and the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trader(NBET) today agreed on a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for a 540 Megawatts gas-fired power plant, which is expected to cost $1.1 billion. The agreement was presided over by the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, in the presence of the Emir…

