Quackery: Civil Engineers Decry Patronage, Says Its Cause of Substandard Roads

By ANDREW ESSIEN, Abuja

The Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers (NICE) has decried the patronage of quacks within the industry in the execution of high profile contracts in the country leading to the substandard execution of these projects which ultimately claims lives.

They advised that people should authenticate persons they patronize, arguing that the infiltration of quacks in the industry was in part, responsible for the substandard roads and buildings that abound in the country.

NICE’s National Chairman, Mr Andem Ekpo-Bassey, said these at the the dinners which took place in Abuja, as part of activities marking NICE’s 3-day International Conference and Annual General Meeting tagged Unity 2017, with the theme “Civil Infrastructure Development in a Challenging Economy.’’

Mr Ekpo-Bassey further enjoined that there are ways to confirm confirmed practitioners within the industry before giving out jobs.

He said: “It is quite disturbing that the alarming rate of substandard roads and buildings which are on the increase in the country and this is directly proportional to the quacks that have infiltrated this industry.

“This is the reason you find substandard houses and roads that do not stand the test of time which ultimately claim lives within a short period of time when it must have been stressed.

“I enjoin government agencies, ministries and individuals to always do a background check on the persons they will be giving out and stop the patronage of quacks.”