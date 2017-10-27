Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Quadri, Assar are good African ambassadors globally – ATTF – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Quadri, Assar are good African ambassadors globally – ATTF
The Nation Newspaper
For doing the continent proud, just as they continue to raise the profile of Africa at global level, the President of African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF), Khaled El-Salhy has described Aruna Quadri (NGR) and Omar Assar (EGY) as the region's pride
The rise and rise of Aruna QuadriGuardian (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.