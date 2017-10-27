Quadri, Assar are good African ambassadors globally – ATTF

For doing the continent proud, just as they continue to raise the profile of Africa at global level, the President of African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF), Khaled El-Salhy has described Aruna Quadri (NGR) and Omar Assar (EGY) as the region’s pride following their display at the just concluded 2017 ITTF World Cup in Liege, Belgium.

For having two players representing the continent at the World Cup, the ATTF boss told NationSport: “Having two players from Africa means a lot as it declares the great efforts by our top African players to promote themselves through ITTF ranking to be among the top 40 players, and we will try to support them for the future to ensure the same level in order to keep the chance always for Africa to have more than one representative in World Cup.

For the performance of the two ambassadors in Belgium, he said: “Both players did very well and it was clear that they had a perfect preparation for the event, both qualified to the main draw. Aruna Quadri was closed to claim the top of his group (one point less with Korea’s Lee Sangsu) and Omar Assar also played well but it seems in his first ever appearance with new look (lenses instead of his traditional glasses) that he needs more time to get used playing with it.”

What Africa needs to take from this, he added: “The main lesson for our players in such event is to keep working hard to remain focus with such group of stars, and I’d like to ask the Associations of Nigeria and Egypt to give more attention to the two players especially in World Cup as we saw most of the participating top stars are coming with a team group to serve for the best possible result (coach + physio + doctor)

The ATTF helmsman believes support must give support to young players in order to take a cue from Aruna and Assar.

“National association must give the chance for all our younger talented players to participate worldwide in many ITTF sanctioned events including continental events, and to study after each event all weak points to resolve and promote.”

An excited President said further, “I am so happy for the event especially it is a new record for Africa to have two horses in the race, and the organization is very well satisfying with all players and officials.”

