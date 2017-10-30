Pages Navigation Menu

Questions For White South Africans From Black South Africans Is Very, Very Funny

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in South Africa | 0 comments

If you’re a “follower” of Joburger, then you just might have seen the question posed by the Facebook page’s creator on Thursday afternoon.

Using the image above, the post prompted black South Africans to ask white South Africans “one question you always wanted to know”.

At the time of writing, the post was sitting with 16 000 comments, and, as Times LIVE explains, reading through it is the “perfect antidote to a week of political shenanigans and gloomy news about the state of the country’s economy”.

Here’s a taste of what went down:

Answers range from the insightful to the ridiculous, and there’s also a whole lot of “yay, we’re a happy nation” comments as well.

Pop over here to get a full look at them and please, do enjoy.

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com.

