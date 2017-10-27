Quincy Bags Rotary Club Special Recognition Award

Peter Uzoho

The Chief Executive Officer of Quincy Herbals and founder of Herbal Slimmers and Weight Loss Association of Nigeria, Dr. Quincy Ayodele, was on Sunday presented with a special recognition award by the Rotary Club of Ikeja South District 9110, for her contribution to herbal medicine in Nigeria.

The award was presented to her at the Investiture/Fundraising Luncheon of the 31st President of the Club, Rotarian Azuh Arinze, held at the Niteshift Coliseum, Ikeja, Lagos. The occasion chaired by Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Legal Adviser to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Muiz Banire, had the Chairman of Brila FM Lagos, Dr Larry Izamoje as the guest speaker. Honoured alongside six other awardees, the herbal medicine practitioner, entrepreneur and skin care expert, Ayodele, dedicated the award first, to the Almighty God for being the source of her strength, and to her husband, children, friends and staff.

“I feel grateful to God. I feel proud and honoured that after all these years Nigerians are reminding me that we are really working at Quincy Herbals,” Ayodele said. She explained that passion and desire to impact life drove her into herbal medicine, noting that she learnt the art from her grandmother.

“I went into herbal medicine because that’s what I know how to do best and what I’m passionate about – using it to treat sicknesses and diseases, especially management of obesity and skin treatment. I just want to contribute my own quota to healthcare development in Nigeria.” She stated that through her outfit, a lot of people both home and abroad had had their health problems solved.

Ayodele and her family pledged a donation of 40 school bags as their own contribution to the raising of 5, 000 school bags which was a pet project of the new President of the Club, Rotarian Arinze, aimed at supporting less-privileged school children in Lagos.

On his part, Arinze said as the 31st president of the club, he wanted to touch more lives, saying God had been nice to him. He noted that the impact of Rotary Club’s presence in Nigeria was huge.

“We have helped people who couldn’t see before – those who had glaucoma, to help them regain their sight. We have done roads; we have built schools, put boreholes and even given scholarships to a whole lot of people. So rotary is all about humanity and service; all about ensuring that we assist people who are in need,’ he said.

