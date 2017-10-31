Quoted companies in last-minute rush to meet Q3 earnings deadline – The Nation Newspaper
Quoted companies in last-minute rush to meet Q3 earnings deadline
The Nation Newspaper
Quoted companies that have not submitted their operational reports and financial statements for the third quarter must submit their reports to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) before the close of work today in order to avoid poor corporate governance …
Quoted companies get Tuesday deadline to submit Q3 earnings
