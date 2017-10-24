R. Kelly ‘s Ex comes Forward with Tales of Abuse

Kitti Jones is the most recent woman to come forward to relay tales of abuse in the hands of RnB legend R. Kelly. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Jones detailed her 2-year relationship with the singer, starting in 2011 and ending in 2013. However, unlike most of the other women who have come forward, Jones’ relationship […]

The post R. Kelly ‘s Ex comes Forward with Tales of Abuse appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

